SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.7 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

