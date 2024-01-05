Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

