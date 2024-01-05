Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,843,600.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,926,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,440,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $251.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.24 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11,055.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.