Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 235,200 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

