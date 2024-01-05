Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.