Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 57,873 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.67% of NetScout Systems worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $20,592,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

NTCT opened at $20.85 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

