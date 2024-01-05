Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 160.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,094.17, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

