RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at $366,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after buying an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

