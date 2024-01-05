Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

