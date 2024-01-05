Reviewing Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Mentor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 24.40 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -7.03 Mentor Capital $7.71 million 0.19 -$470,000.00 ($0.04) -1.63

Risk & Volatility

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mentor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BTCS has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Mentor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Mentor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Mentor Capital -9.40% -48.55% -15.62%

Summary

BTCS beats Mentor Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS



BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Mentor Capital



Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. It seeks to invest in energy sector. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

