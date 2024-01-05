Reviewing ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -1,611.23% -348.52% -102.42% G1 Therapeutics -90.82% -132.03% -44.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and G1 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $739,259.00 14.77 -$16.42 million ($3.60) -0.39 G1 Therapeutics $51.30 million 3.13 -$147.56 million ($1.47) -2.11

Volatility & Risk

ABVC BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ABVC BioPharma and G1 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A G1 Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 280.65%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats ABVC BioPharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor can protect bone marrow and reduce hematologic adverse events (AEs), as well as improve emerging treatments through myeloprotection which improve patients' overall anti-tumor immune responses combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

