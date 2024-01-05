Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,260,241,000 after buying an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $504.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $536.60 and its 200 day moving average is $510.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

