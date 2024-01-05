RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $269.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.96 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

