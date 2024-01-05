Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $118.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

