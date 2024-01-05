Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 92,142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $41,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.