Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 91,624 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $36,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $54.33.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
