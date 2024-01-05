Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,720 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $179,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $155,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.9% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

