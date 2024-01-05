Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $34,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

PAYX stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

