Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $484.86 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $468.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

