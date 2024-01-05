Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 196,867 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

