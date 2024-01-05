Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after buying an additional 645,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,393,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 266,932 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $90.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

