Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,284 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $55,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $117.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

