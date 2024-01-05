Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,035 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $52,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $105.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

