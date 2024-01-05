Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Genuine Parts worth $68,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

