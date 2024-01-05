Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $64,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

