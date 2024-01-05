Raymond James & Associates Purchases 28,739 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Synopsys worth $54,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $490.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

