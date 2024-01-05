Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,844 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.88% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $57,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

