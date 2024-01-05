Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $66,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $231.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

