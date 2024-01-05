Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $56,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

