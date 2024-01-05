Raymond James & Associates Has $78.94 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $78,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

