Raymond James & Associates Has $52.35 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.24% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $52,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

