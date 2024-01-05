Raymond James & Associates Has $52.08 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $52,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4,094.17, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

