Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $71,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,760,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $197.09 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

