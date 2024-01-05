Raymond James & Associates Buys 117,446 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,446 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $67,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

C stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

