Raymond James & Associates Buys 112,583 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $65,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

