Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $50.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

