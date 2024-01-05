Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

