Piper Sandler Raises Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $28.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,800 over the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $34,883,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

