Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 384 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWA opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

