Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

