Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.