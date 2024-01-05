Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) & Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Head to Head Comparison

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 248.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out -1,104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 7.47 $48.32 million $0.47 76.43 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $350.43 million 10.49 $119.82 million ($0.22) -262.17

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 1 3 2 0 2.17 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.49% 2.20% 1.20% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple -3.80% -0.36% -0.21%

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of September 30, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

