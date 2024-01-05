Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

