Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Zhanna Golodryga Sells 5,253 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $135.28 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.