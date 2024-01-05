Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

