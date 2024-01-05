Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.