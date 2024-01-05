Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

