Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.