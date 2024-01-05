OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) versus Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Financial Survey

OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OceanTech Acquisitions I and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OceanTech Acquisitions I and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -8.58% Milestone Scientific -71.00% -82.04% -58.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanTech Acquisitions I and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 5.49 -$8.71 million ($0.09) -7.57

OceanTech Acquisitions I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific.

Risk & Volatility

OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanTech Acquisitions I beats Milestone Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Aspire Acquisition LLC.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

