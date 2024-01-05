NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

